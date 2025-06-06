Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M

Footprint: 3,217 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.09 Acres

From the Agent: "Commissioned by David and Sarah Coveney for their growing family, the home was completed in 1963. The striking single-story residence is one of only six private homes Neutra designed in the Philadelphia area. For over half a century, this home has been meticulously preserved and sensitively updated, offering a legacy of thoughtful design and family devotion that awaits its next stewards.The dramatic living room anchors the home with its floor-to-ceiling glass wall and mitered glass corner, framing uninterrupted views of the surrounding woods and inviting nature inside—a hallmark of Neutra’s philosophy. Five spacious bedrooms offer sylvan views, complemented by Neutra-designed built-ins that elevate functionality into art. The artist’s studio, a 1976 addition by renowned architect Thaddeus Longstreth, features a freestanding Malm fireplace and walls of windows—an inspiring retreat for creatives. The home seamlessly extends to patios and a wooden deck under a canopy of trees."