SubscribeSign In
Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5MView 14 Photos

Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M

The beautifully preserved Coveney Residence is one of just six houses the legendary architect designed in the area.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 301 Hughes Road, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Price: $2,495,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Richard Neutra

Renovation Date: 1976

Renovation Architect: Thaddeus Longstreth

Footprint: 3,217 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.09 Acres

From the Agent: "Commissioned by David and Sarah Coveney for their growing family, the home was completed in 1963. The striking single-story residence is one of only six private homes Neutra designed in the Philadelphia area. For over half a century, this home has been meticulously preserved and sensitively updated, offering a legacy of thoughtful design and family devotion that awaits its next stewards.The dramatic living room anchors the home with its floor-to-ceiling glass wall and mitered glass corner, framing uninterrupted views of the surrounding woods and inviting nature inside—a hallmark of Neutra’s philosophy. Five spacious bedrooms offer sylvan views, complemented by Neutra-designed built-ins that elevate functionality into art. The artist’s studio, a 1976 addition by renowned architect Thaddeus Longstreth, features a freestanding Malm fireplace and walls of windows—an inspiring retreat for creatives. The home seamlessly extends to patios and a wooden deck under a canopy of trees."

Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 1 of 13 -
A stone fireplace sits below the tongue-and-groove California cedar ceiling.

A stone fireplace sits below the tongue-and-groove California cedar ceiling.

The artist’s studio was designed by Thaddeus Longstreth, a longtime associate of Neutra’s, a little over a decade after the home’s initial construction.

The artist’s studio was designed by Thaddeus Longstreth, a longtime associate of Neutra’s, a little over a decade after the home’s initial construction.

Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 4 of 13 -
Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 5 of 13 -
Studio Robert Jamieson updated the kitchen in 2013.

Studio Robert Jamieson updated the kitchen in 2013.

Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 7 of 13 -
Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 8 of 13 -
Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 9 of 13 -
Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 10 of 13 -
Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 11 of 13 -
The home is set on a wooded site just 25 minutes from Philadelphia.

The home is set on a wooded site just 25 minutes from Philadelphia.

Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M - Photo 13 of 13 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.