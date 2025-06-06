Nab a Rare Richard Neutra Home in Philadelphia for $2.5M
Location: 301 Hughes Road, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Price: $2,495,000
Year Built: 1963
Architect: Richard Neutra
Renovation Date: 1976
Renovation Architect: Thaddeus Longstreth
Footprint: 3,217 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 2.09 Acres
From the Agent: "Commissioned by David and Sarah Coveney for their growing family, the home was completed in 1963. The striking single-story residence is one of only six private homes Neutra designed in the Philadelphia area. For over half a century, this home has been meticulously preserved and sensitively updated, offering a legacy of thoughtful design and family devotion that awaits its next stewards.The dramatic living room anchors the home with its floor-to-ceiling glass wall and mitered glass corner, framing uninterrupted views of the surrounding woods and inviting nature inside—a hallmark of Neutra’s philosophy. Five spacious bedrooms offer sylvan views, complemented by Neutra-designed built-ins that elevate functionality into art. The artist’s studio, a 1976 addition by renowned architect Thaddeus Longstreth, features a freestanding Malm fireplace and walls of windows—an inspiring retreat for creatives. The home seamlessly extends to patios and a wooden deck under a canopy of trees."
301 Hughes Road in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Marion Dinofa of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.