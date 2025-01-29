This $3.5M West Vancouver Midcentury Is All About the Ocean Views

Footprint: 3,505 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 14,977 square feet

From the Agent: "The Courtyard House reflects a unique architectural dialogue between McIntyre and Hollingsworth, masters of West Coast modernism. Originally crafted by McIntyre as a post-and-beam sanctuary, the home was envisioned as a harmonious retreat embedded within the granite rock outcroppings of West Vancouver. In the 1970s, Hollingsworth carried this vision forward, refining the home’s design with a respect for natural forms and an attention to warmth and flow that has become his hallmark. Today, The Courtyard House stands renewed by its current custodians, who have honored its storied past by enhancing its original features and infusing new life into its enduring design. From expansive ocean views to the south, to a protected Japanese-inspired courtyard sheltered by granite to the north, the home offers a unique experience of indoor/outdoor living that celebrates the tranquil beauty of its West Coast setting."