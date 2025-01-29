New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This $3.5M West Vancouver Midcentury Is All About the Ocean Views

Designed by Hamish McIntyre and renovated by Russell Hollingsworth, the carefully preserved home has three patios, two decks, and sea vistas in nearly every room.
Text by
Location: 5260 Keith Road, West Vancouver, BC

Price: $5,148,000 CAD (approximately $3,575,826 USD)

Year Built: 1961

Architect: Hamish McIntyre

Renovation Date: 1978

Renovation Architect: Russell Hollingsworth

Footprint: 3,505 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 14,977 square feet

From the Agent: "The Courtyard House reflects a unique architectural dialogue between McIntyre and Hollingsworth, masters of West Coast modernism. Originally crafted by McIntyre as a post-and-beam sanctuary, the home was envisioned as a harmonious retreat embedded within the granite rock outcroppings of West Vancouver. In the 1970s, Hollingsworth carried this vision forward, refining the home’s design with a respect for natural forms and an attention to warmth and flow that has become his hallmark. Today, The Courtyard House stands renewed by its current custodians, who have honored its storied past by enhancing its original features and infusing new life into its enduring design. From expansive ocean views to the south, to a protected Japanese-inspired courtyard sheltered by granite to the north, the home offers a unique experience of indoor/outdoor living that celebrates the tranquil beauty of its West Coast setting."

Overlooking the Strait of Georgia, the house has over 10,000 square feet of outdoor space and ample windows to take in the view.

In 2024, the current owners embarked on a sensitive renovation that updated the home’s finishes and systems.

Only two Hamish McIntyre-designed homes still stand, the rest having been demolished.

Architect Russell Hollingsworth says he focuses on "crafting spaces that echo the land and invite peaceful living."

The home was at risk for demolition until its current owners swooped in to preserve its architectural legacy.

With three patios and two decks, the landscape takes center stage.

5260 Keith Road in West Vancouver, British Columbia is listed by West Coast Modern for $5,148,000 CAD

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.