Trees Surround This Brand-New Catskills Home Seeking $2.5M

From the Agent: "The main floor is anchored around a central outdoor court, the organizing idea of the whole house. Three distinct wings wrap this interior gathering space, connected by a living and dining area. Full-height doors open directly to the court, where a rock garden, stone stairs, and fresh plantings make the transition to the surrounding deck genuinely inviting. Nearly everything here is custom: the exposed cross-laminated timber rafters were produced in New York and engineered to match the home’s distinctive roofline, down to individually custom-fabricated joist hangers for every unique angle. Partially below grade, a media and guest room offers a genuinely flexible fourth space for overflow guests, a proper home office, or a screening room."