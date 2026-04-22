Trees Surround This Brand-New Catskills Home Seeking $2.5M
Location: 760 Ohayo Mountain Road, Glenford, New York
Price: $2,499,000
Year Built: 2026
Architect: Amin Tadj Studio
Footprint: 2,462 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 2.22 Acres
From the Agent: "The main floor is anchored around a central outdoor court, the organizing idea of the whole house. Three distinct wings wrap this interior gathering space, connected by a living and dining area. Full-height doors open directly to the court, where a rock garden, stone stairs, and fresh plantings make the transition to the surrounding deck genuinely inviting. Nearly everything here is custom: the exposed cross-laminated timber rafters were produced in New York and engineered to match the home’s distinctive roofline, down to individually custom-fabricated joist hangers for every unique angle. Partially below grade, a media and guest room offers a genuinely flexible fourth space for overflow guests, a proper home office, or a screening room."
760 Ohayo Mountain Road in Glenford, New York, is currently listed for $2,499,000 by Arlena Armstrong-Petock of Anatole House.
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TopicsReal Estate
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