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Trees Surround This Brand-New Catskills Home Seeking $2.5MView 15 Photos

Trees Surround This Brand-New Catskills Home Seeking $2.5M

The courtyard house syncs with its two-plus-acre site with wood cladding, exposed timber rafters, and large picture windows.
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Location: 760 Ohayo Mountain Road, Glenford, New York

Price: $2,499,000

Year Built: 2026

Architect: Amin Tadj Studio

Footprint: 2,462 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 2.22 Acres

From the Agent: "The main floor is anchored around a central outdoor court, the organizing idea of the whole house. Three distinct wings wrap this interior gathering space, connected by a living and dining area. Full-height doors open directly to the court, where a rock garden, stone stairs, and fresh plantings make the transition to the surrounding deck genuinely inviting. Nearly everything here is custom: the exposed cross-laminated timber rafters were produced in New York and engineered to match the home’s distinctive roofline, down to individually custom-fabricated joist hangers for every unique angle. Partially below grade, a media and guest room offers a genuinely flexible fourth space for overflow guests, a proper home office, or a screening room."

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Amin Tadj Studio incorporated passive design strategies into the home.

Amin Tadj Studio incorporated passive design strategies into the home.

Polished concrete floors connect the kitchen, living, and dining areas.

Polished concrete floors connect the kitchen, living, and dining areas.

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Despite its secluded site, the property is just six minutes from Woodstock and two hours from New York City.

Despite its secluded site, the property is just six minutes from Woodstock and two hours from New York City.

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The white oak hardwood floors in the bedrooms were sourced from Belgium.

The white oak hardwood floors in the bedrooms were sourced from Belgium.

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This bathroom window overlooks the home’s 2.22-acre site, which includes a small creek at the western end.

This bathroom window overlooks the home’s 2.22-acre site, which includes a small creek at the western end.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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