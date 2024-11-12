In Santa Cruz, a Site Steeped in Lore Gets a New Neighbor That Incorporates Its Eccentricities
The Court of Mysteries features a 30-foot obelisk, a handcrafted brick-and-abalone gate, a temple-like structure with cryptic symbols, and now a tasteful family home.
Text by
Photos by
This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell's Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living and Luxe.
Published
TopicsDwell Magazine