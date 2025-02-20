This $1.3M Denver Midcentury Was Meticulously Restored to Its 1960s Splendor

Footprint: 2,614 square feet (4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and two 3/4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.235 Acres

From the Agent: "The Cottle House in Arapaho Hills, designed by Bruce Sutherland, has undergone a year-long renovation by Retrovations LLC. This midcentury-modern home has been thoughtfully restored to enhance livability while preserving its original design and connection to its surroundings. An atrium leads you to the front door, where you’re greeted by custom walnut paneling, an original planter, and a staircase railing. The main floor has tongue-and-groove ceilings with exposed beams, adding warmth and character to the living space. The south-facing side of the home is almost entirely floor-to-ceiling glass, creating a seamless connection between the interior and exterior. New glass and aluminum windows were installed to maintain the original design while improving energy efficiency. The rusticated brick curtain wall extends from the fireplace in the living area to the south-facing private patio. Located in a 56-home midcentury-modern neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places, this home offers a rare opportunity to own a meticulously curated, architecturally significant property."