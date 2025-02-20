This $1.3M Denver Midcentury Was Meticulously Restored to Its 1960s Splendor

SubscribeSign In
The revitalized residence has period-appropriate cabinetry, colors, and cork floors, and it’s located in a landmark community listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Text by
Location: 5450 Mohawk Road, Littleton, CO 80123

Price: $1,325,000

Year Built: 1960

Architect: Bruce Sutherland

Renovation Designer: Retrovations LLC

Renovation Year: 2024

Footprint: 2,614 square feet (4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and two 3/4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.235 Acres

From the Agent: "The Cottle House in Arapaho Hills, designed by Bruce Sutherland, has undergone a year-long renovation by Retrovations LLC. This midcentury-modern home has been thoughtfully restored to enhance livability while preserving its original design and connection to its surroundings. An atrium leads you to the front door, where you’re greeted by custom walnut paneling, an original planter, and a staircase railing. The main floor has tongue-and-groove ceilings with exposed beams, adding warmth and character to the living space. The south-facing side of the home is almost entirely floor-to-ceiling glass, creating a seamless connection between the interior and exterior. New glass and aluminum windows were installed to maintain the original design while improving energy efficiency. The rusticated brick curtain wall extends from the fireplace in the living area to the south-facing private patio. Located in a 56-home midcentury-modern neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places, this home offers a rare opportunity to own a meticulously curated, architecturally significant property."

Retrovations LLC recently renovated the property, matching the home’s original colors as closely as possible.

The custom wooden cabinetry in the kitchen is by Cream Modern.

The renovation team tore out shag carpeting and restored the home’s original cork flooring.

The primary bathroom is equipped with radiant floor heating for cold Colorado winters.&nbsp;

A functional fireplace from Majestic anchors the finished basement.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

