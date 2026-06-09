Sliding Window Shields Adjust Sunlight at This Scottish Country Home

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Structural Engineer: Graeme Craig Consulting Engineers

From the Architect: "Moxon Architects has completed an extension to a rural home near Sauchen in Aberdeenshire. The scheme is designed to enhance light, views, and connection to the surrounding agricultural landscape while significantly improving overall environmental performance. The project expands an existing high-performance house with a new living and dining space, office, a principal bedroom suite, and a new entry hallway. The newly created spaces are accommodated within two, single-story pitched-roof volumes, linked by a biodiverse green roof planted with native wildflowers, creating ecological continuity between old and new while strengthening the building’s relationship with the landscape. The resulting architectural composition recalls traditional farms, where the main house forms a tight cluster with a barn and other outbuildings.

"Generous glazing and carefully positioned roof lights align with key points of arrival and movement through the house, drawing daylight deep into the plan and framing long views across the surrounding fields. Beyond providing additional accommodation, the extension unlocks the existing plan, establishing uninterrupted lines of sight through the house and enhancing clarity of movement and space. Built-in storage and window seats complement the light-filled interior and offer the residents practicality and comfort.