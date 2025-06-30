The Corporations Quietly Buying Up Altadena

In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire that destroyed over 6,o00 homes in Los Angeles’s Altadena area in January, another kind of potential crisis is unfolding. In a town once built by working families and craftsmen, the new face of development doesn’t carry a hammer or a blueprint—it carries a spreadsheet. In the wake of natural disasters, families often face immense pressure to sell—whether from rising insurance costs, the emotional and logistical burden of rebuilding, or uncertain timelines for recovery. Into this vulnerable window steps a wave of acquisitions, often quiet and fast moving, led by companies with opaque ownership structures that capitalize on disrupted communities before they’ve had a real chance to regroup. In Altadena specifically, since the fire, nearly 150 damaged properties have been sold in this close-knit foothill community just northeast of Los Angeles, known for its mix of cottages, midcentury bungalows, and multigenerational households. After combing through public records and deed filings, I discovered that of those post-fire home sales, at least 50 percent were purchased by corporate entities. This on its own isn’t inherently alarming, as individuals can purchase property through LLCs to limit legal exposure. But it is a rate that far exceeds the national average, where corporate buyers account for roughly 23 percent of single-family home sales. Even more striking, 42 percent of those sales are now held by just six companies, each of which has acquired four or more homes. While this sample size is limited, the concentration of ownership points to a pattern of land consolidation that warrants attention—particularly in a community still recovering from disaster. The paper trail leads to a small group of repeat buyers.

Let’s break down who they are. (None of the representatives associated with these companies responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.) The top buyers One of the most prolific buyers is Black Lion Properties, LLC—recently confirmed to be operated by Edwin Castro, the record-breaking Powerball winner, via his brother Jesse H. Castro. The company has quietly acquired at least a dozen fire-damaged or distressed properties in Altadena, spending nearly $9 million in the process. Formed in August of last year with a Pasadena business registration and classified as a real estate investment firm, Black Lion had until recently remained enigmatic: no website, no public-facing development record, and little information available on Jesse, its listed principal. The company’s first purchase appears to have been in South Pasadena in December 2024, but the bulk of its acquisitions have focused squarely on post-fire Altadena.

A spokesperson for Black Lion said in a statement that the brothers "love and care about the Altadena community and saw an opportunity to invest in it. Many people who were affected by the fires in Altadena cannot or do not want to rebuild and aspire to move on and start over elsewhere. These purchases will help some of them while keeping ownership of the property local." When asked about the influx of corporate buyers, local Tim Vortriedge says he’s "very concerned—but also in that same way we’re feeling about the rest of the world: concerned, but don’t know how to fix it." An architect who lost his home in the Eaton Fire, Vortriedge cofounded the Altadena Collective, a grassroots group organizing community-led rebuilding efforts. Vortriede says he’s uneasy about the pace and scale at which outside investors—particularly Black Lion Properties—are buying up fire-damaged lots in Altadena. While his group is currently guiding around 50 fire survivors through the reconstruction process, with seven projects already submitted to county planning, he worries that speculative buying could reshape the character of the neighborhood before residents even have a chance to return. "Survivors are not guinea pigs."

Next is Los Angeles–based Ocean Development Inc., which claims it is among the largest residential developers in the area, one that has built more than 2,000 units. Ocean Development has purchased at least 16 post-fire lots as of this writing. Unlike developers targeting luxury flips, Ocean has built a track record over the past two decades focusing on working-class tenants and delivering affordable, upgraded homes. "What makes Ocean completely unique is that all of our redevelopments and sales take place south of the 10 [freeway]," says president Amy Cyprus in a 2017 press release. The company’s recent expansion into Altadena marks a notable geographic shift.

Then there’s NP Altadena I, LLC, tied to New Pointe Communities Inc. in San Diego, a developer that specializes in new construction and post-disaster rebuilds. The company got its start buying and rebuilding empty lots after the 2007 Witch Creek fires in San Diego county. While its work brings the potential for renewal, the community impact will depend on who the homes are ultimately sold to.

One of the more shadowy players is Iron Rings Altadena, LLC, formed this March. The company is related to and managed by the same principals as Virtua Capital Management, an Arizona-based private equity firm with a trail of SEC scrutiny and reputational baggage. Both firms’ leadership included Jack Rose, once dubbed "the most notorious person in Arizona government" by the Phoenix New Times for alleged self-dealing in energy deals. In 2002, he was implicated in a $60 million jury verdict for interfering in a utility merger that stood to benefit him. Years later, he was sued over a failed Major League Baseball stadium-related land deal, and accused of misusing funds. Wall Street and private equity have increasingly targeted working-class neighborhoods, often after moments of destabilization. In Altadena’s case, the fires became the entry point.

Most relevant to Altadena, Virtua Capital Management—the ultimate owner of the post-fire lots—was the subject of an SEC proceeding for failing to disclose conflicts of interest and double-dipping on real estate deals they weren’t supposed to profit from. Rose and his domestic partner, Quynh Palomino—founder of Virtua and a principal at Iron Rings Altadena—settled the case without admitting wrongdoing, paying upward of $2 million in penalties. Together, they’ve built a network of affiliated funds and entities, now reaching into post-disaster real estate in Los Angeles. Bloom Capital Investments, formed in August 2024, operates out of a nondescript office suite in Glendale. Its listed principal is also connected to an Armenian private school and a cluster of LLCs in the Burbank area.

Lastly, Sheng Feng Global Inc., formed in 2022, is associated with several shell-like entities related to real estate. One of these, Corona Starbucks Holding, is linked to a building used by a Starbucks in Orange County—suggesting at least some operational involvement in commercial real estate.

When disaster becomes opportunity This type of speculative acquisition is not unique to Altadena. Across the country, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, institutional investors went from each owning fewer than 1,000 single‑family homes pre‑2011 to collectively owning 450,000 homes by 2022, with the top five buyers holding nearly 300,000 homes. This trend is associated with declining homeownership rates and rising rents, particularly in working-class or destabilized areas. Wall Street and private equity have increasingly targeted working-class neighborhoods, often after moments of destabilization. In Altadena’s case, the fires became the entry point. "It’s not about ‘Hey, you can’t sell your lot.’ It’s about being thoughtful if you sell your lot," says Vordtriede. "If you see [one of these companies] trying to buy your property, maybe work with your agent to see if someone else can match that price, someone who is an individual or family or trust or partnership."