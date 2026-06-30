The Cork Facade Isn’t the Only Quirk of This Home Extension in Germany

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The project expands a Cor-Ten–clad single-family house with a distinctive folded roof, seeking to create additional living space while preserving the autonomy of the existing building and the harmony of the ensemble. Rather than competing with the original structure, the extension acts as a careful continuation—a reinterpretation rather than an addition. The new volume, compact in form and oriented with its gable facing the street, draws from the scale and typology of its surroundings. This alignment places it respectfully within the neighborhood while maintaining a clear architectural identity. Materially, the building engages in a subtle dialogue with the Cor-Ten facade of the main house. The brownish-red cork insulation recalls the warmth of the steel yet softens it, offering a tactile and calm presence that emphasizes material authenticity and craft.

"On the ground floor, a continuous living space unfolds, anchored by a small guest bathroom with a shower under the stairs. A gallery connects the levels, creating spatial depth and lightness despite the building's small footprint. The interior follows a principle of reduction—a few distinct spaces connected by strong spatial relationships and a simple, logical sequence of circulation.

"Constructed in lightweight timber frame, the extension expresses structure as architecture. The walls consist of visible timber studs and open, breathable cork insulation, forming a diffusion-open assembly that foregoes decorative layers. Each element serves multiple roles—structural, spatial, and atmospheric. Walls, ceilings, and surfaces are conceived as an honest architectural expression rather than as cladding. A compact building services system is fully integrated into the stair core, allowing the living areas to remain flexible and free of mechanical clutter. This functional clarity eliminates the need for technicolor ancillary rooms, reinforcing the project's commitment to efficiency and spatial economy.