Cor-Ten Steel Completely Wraps This $2M Vancouver Home
Location: 279 E 26th Ave, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $2,799,000 CAD (approximately $ 2,015,321 USD)
Year Built: 1990
Architect: A.A. Robins
Footprint: 2,152 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.07 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by A.A. Robins, this modern residence sits discreetly just off Main Street. Heated concrete floors and high-efficiency systems—including a heat pump, A/C, and HRV—ensure comfort with low maintenance. The flexible layout offers a spacious primary suite, two office nooks, and a convertible study and loft. A heated garage adds convenience. Recent upgrades include the roof, plumbing, kitchen, boiler, windows, and EV charger. High-end appliances by Miele, Bosch, and Liebherr pair with designer lighting from Artemide, Bocci, and Akari. The property is steps to everything—yet unlike anything."
2279 E 26th Ave in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $2,799,000 CAD by Christopher Boyd and Patrick Campbell of Rennie & Associates Realty.
