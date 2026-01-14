Cor-Ten Steel Completely Wraps This $2M Vancouver Home

From the Agent: "Designed by A.A. Robins, this modern residence sits discreetly just off Main Street. Heated concrete floors and high-efficiency systems—including a heat pump, A/C, and HRV—ensure comfort with low maintenance. The flexible layout offers a spacious primary suite, two office nooks, and a convertible study and loft. A heated garage adds convenience. Recent upgrades include the roof, plumbing, kitchen, boiler, windows, and EV charger. High-end appliances by Miele, Bosch, and Liebherr pair with designer lighting from Artemide, Bocci, and Akari. The property is steps to everything—yet unlike anything."