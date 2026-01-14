SubscribeSign In
Cor-Ten Steel Completely Wraps This $2M Vancouver Home

Designed by Prix de Rome–winning architect A.A. Robins, the ’90s residence has 25-foot-tall ceilings, abundant skylights, and a verdant backyard.
Location: 279 E 26th Ave, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $2,799,000 CAD (approximately $ 2,015,321 USD) 

Year Built: 1990

Architect: A.A. Robins

Footprint: 2,152 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.07 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by A.A. Robins, this modern residence sits discreetly just off Main Street. Heated concrete floors and high-efficiency systems—including a heat pump, A/C, and HRV—ensure comfort with low maintenance. The flexible layout offers a spacious primary suite, two office nooks, and a convertible study and loft. A heated garage adds convenience. Recent upgrades include the roof, plumbing, kitchen, boiler, windows, and EV charger. High-end appliances by Miele, Bosch, and Liebherr pair with designer lighting from Artemide, Bocci, and Akari. The property is steps to everything—yet unlike anything."

The home’s architect, A.A. Robins, won the prestigious Prix de Rome for architecture.

The home’s ceilings reach up 25 feet at their highest.

Five skylights are spread throughout the home, and clerestory windows bring in additional natural light.

The exterior is clad in weathered Cor-Ten steel with a distinctive orange hue.

2279 E 26th Ave in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $2,799,000 CAD by Christopher Boyd and Patrick Campbell of Rennie & Associates Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

