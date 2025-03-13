This U.K. Home’s Oz-Green Shell Is Actually a Sustainability Move

Photographer: Fisher Studios

From the Architect: "Designed by the architect for his own family, Copper Bottom sits on an idyllic site with panoramic views of the spires of Oxford. The intention is for it to be the most holistically sustainable dwelling in the region: It is better than zero-carbon, has very low embodied energy, is accessed only by bike or foot, and is low-maintenance. But perhaps the unique feature about the home’s sustainability is the way that its external form has been shaped to perform a critical function for Passive House design. Its copper carapace acts as a kind of solar helmet, protecting the glazing from high summer sun from the south and lower sun from the east and west. So what would normally be considered a major constraint on design has been turned into an opportunity for architectural expression.

"Copper Bottom has a sculptural origami-esque carapace, but shorn of its shell, it is a simple two-story cuboid box with a sloping lid. There are two good reasons for this simple form for the interior volume. First, form factor. Best to keep houses as compact as practicable to minimize the skin to volume ratio. Second, airtightness. Better to avoid complex envelopes at the airtightness line to ensure its integrity.