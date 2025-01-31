New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
For £750K, You Can Set Up Shop in a Converted London Warehouse With a Roof Deck

Originally constructed in the 1870s, the revamped building has a charming brick facade and a completely overhauled interior.
Location: Fransfield Grove, Sydenham SE26

Price: £750,000 (approximately $933,330 USD)

Year Built: mid-1870s

Builder: George Kemp

Footprint: 1,162 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Nestled along a peaceful street in Upper Sydenham, this striking converted warehouse presents an unexpected architectural gem. The two bedrooms are situated on the ground floor, while the living areas unfold above, culminating in a private roof terrace that crowns the home. Originally built in the mid-1870s by George Kemp, a prominent local builder and entrepreneur, the warehouse was an extension of his residence at 96 Kirkdale. A set of original warehouse doors provide an eye-catching entry from the street. The jewel of the home is the expansive roof terrace, beautifully landscaped with a variety of potted plants and trellised greenery. Bamboo borders add privacy, although the terrace’s elevated position ensures a sense of seclusion. A large storage shed is discreetly positioned behind the house’s apex, providing practical outdoor storage."

In the kitchen, original arched French doors open to a Juliet balcony.

The street-level doors of the old warehouse now open to a mudroom.&nbsp;

Both bathrooms have underfloor heating.

A private study is attached to the primary bedroom.

A cast-iron fireplace sits below a skylight in the living room.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

