For £750K, You Can Set Up Shop in a Converted London Warehouse With a Roof Deck

Builder: George Kemp

Footprint: 1,162 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Nestled along a peaceful street in Upper Sydenham, this striking converted warehouse presents an unexpected architectural gem. The two bedrooms are situated on the ground floor, while the living areas unfold above, culminating in a private roof terrace that crowns the home. Originally built in the mid-1870s by George Kemp, a prominent local builder and entrepreneur, the warehouse was an extension of his residence at 96 Kirkdale. A set of original warehouse doors provide an eye-catching entry from the street. The jewel of the home is the expansive roof terrace, beautifully landscaped with a variety of potted plants and trellised greenery. Bamboo borders add privacy, although the terrace’s elevated position ensures a sense of seclusion. A large storage shed is discreetly positioned behind the house’s apex, providing practical outdoor storage."