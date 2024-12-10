This Old Sonoma Schoolhouse Graduated Into a $6.5M Three-Bedroom Home

SubscribeSign In
This Old Sonoma Schoolhouse Graduated Into a $6.5M Three-Bedroom HomeView 10 Photos

The renovated 1910 structure still has its original bell tower, hardwood floors, and chalkboard.
Location: 1250 Lovall Valley Road, Sonoma, California

Price: $6,495,000

Year Built: 1910

Footprint: 4,500 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "Originally a 1910 schoolhouse, this iconic Sonoma Valley property has been meticulously transformed into a striking home with approximately 4,500 square feet of living space. The first level hosts the primary suite, and many original design elements remain intact, such as the hardwood flooring, double-hung windows, 12-foot ceilings, and even the original school chalkboard. The remodeled kitchen offers ample space for culinary enthusiasts. The home includes three spacious bedrooms along with three full baths—two of which have been recently remodeled—plus an office or study."

A long, private driveway leads to the converted property, complete with a two-car garage.

The spacious kitchen overlooking the backyard is fitted with a large central island and high-end appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Wolf six-burner range.

A large wine room offers plenty of storage for wine connoisseurs.

The primary bath has a large clawfoot tub, a glass shower, and outdoor access.

"Surrounded by mature trees and lush plantings, this estate offers an atmosphere of privacy and serenity—making it an exceptional property in the heart of Sonoma Valley," adds the agent.

1250 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma, California, is currently listed for $6,495,000 by Caroline Sebastiani and Kristie Eddy of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country, Sonoma Brokerage.

