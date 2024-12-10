This Old Sonoma Schoolhouse Graduated Into a $6.5M Three-Bedroom Home
Location: 1250 Lovall Valley Road, Sonoma, California
Price: $6,495,000
Year Built: 1910
Footprint: 4,500 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 1 acre
From the Agent: "Originally a 1910 schoolhouse, this iconic Sonoma Valley property has been meticulously transformed into a striking home with approximately 4,500 square feet of living space. The first level hosts the primary suite, and many original design elements remain intact, such as the hardwood flooring, double-hung windows, 12-foot ceilings, and even the original school chalkboard. The remodeled kitchen offers ample space for culinary enthusiasts. The home includes three spacious bedrooms along with three full baths—two of which have been recently remodeled—plus an office or study."
1250 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma, California, is currently listed for $6,495,000 by Caroline Sebastiani and Kristie Eddy of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country, Sonoma Brokerage.
