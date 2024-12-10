This Old Sonoma Schoolhouse Graduated Into a $6.5M Three-Bedroom Home

Footprint: 4,500 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "Originally a 1910 schoolhouse, this iconic Sonoma Valley property has been meticulously transformed into a striking home with approximately 4,500 square feet of living space. The first level hosts the primary suite, and many original design elements remain intact, such as the hardwood flooring, double-hung windows, 12-foot ceilings, and even the original school chalkboard. The remodeled kitchen offers ample space for culinary enthusiasts. The home includes three spacious bedrooms along with three full baths—two of which have been recently remodeled—plus an office or study."