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Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy BarnView 40 Photos

Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn

With nearly 10,000 square feet of living space across three levels, the conversion retains the barn’s original vaulted wood structure and attached stone silo.
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Location: 18360 Turnberry Drive, Round Hill, Virginia

Price: $2,999,990

Year Built: 1950

Renovation Date: 2022

Architect: Steve Workman

Designer: Erica Deputy of New Home Old Soul

Builder: Collier Homes

Footprint: 9,198 square feet (5 beds, 4.5 baths) 

Lot Size: 3 acres

From the Agent: "Extraordinary is an understatement for this converted dairy barn with a stone silo and carriage house. Set on three acres in the Stoneleigh community, the one-of-a-kind property offers more than 9,800 square feet of above-grade living space. Every detail honors the original architecture while embracing modern living.

Upon entering, you are greeted by soaring ceilings, dramatic open spaces, dual staircases, intimate reading nooks, and remnants of the original barn woven throughout the home. The ceilings showcase the barn’s original wood structure, creating warmth and texture. Walls of windows flood the interiors with natural light, highlighting the stone fireplace and exposed architectural elements. Custom wood staircases and railings further enhance the home’s character.

Designed for both entertaining and everyday living, the home features five spacious bedrooms and four and a half baths, including a main-level bedroom suite. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances, including two dishwashers, soapstone countertops, a beverage refrigerator, and gathering spaces that flow throughout the home. A private home office is tucked away in a separate wing, offering privacy for work, guests, or creative pursuits.

The property also includes a finished one-bedroom carriage house, complete with its own kitchen and bath—ideal for guests, extended family, or au pair living. The expansive three-acre setting offers a separate garage/workshop and large run-in shed, along with room for a future pool and outdoor entertaining space. 

While located in Stoneleigh, the property is not part of the HOA, offering additional flexibility. Owners may also choose to join Stoneleigh Golf & Country Club for access to golf, dining, and social amenities. A home unlike anything else on the market, it is rich in history, impressive in scale, and distinctive in design."

Before: The 9,800-square-foot home was converted from an abandoned dairy barn. The original stone silo is still attached to the main structure.&nbsp;

Before: The 9,800-square-foot home was converted from an abandoned dairy barn. The original stone silo is still attached to the main structure. 

Before: The interior of the original barn.

Before: The interior of the original barn.

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Before: The upper level of the original barn.

Before: The upper level of the original barn.

Plentiful windows bring light into every level of the home.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Plentiful windows bring light into every level of the home.  

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The property also includes a restored carriage house, a separate garage/workshop, and a run-in shed.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The property also includes a restored carriage house, a separate garage/workshop, and a run-in shed.  

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Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn - Photo 8 of 39 -
The wood staircases and railings throughout the home were custom designed.

The wood staircases and railings throughout the home were custom designed.

The main level spans 3,689 finished square feet.&nbsp;

The main level spans 3,689 finished square feet. 

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The living room has a massive stone fireplace, a 30-foot vaulted ceiling, and glass doors that open to the outdoors.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The living room has a massive stone fireplace, a 30-foot vaulted ceiling, and glass doors that open to the outdoors.  

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The large kitchen sits between two dining areas, and it includes a pantry.&nbsp; &nbsp;

The large kitchen sits between two dining areas, and it includes a pantry.   

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The kitchen has soapstone counters, two dishwashers, and a beverage fridge.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The kitchen has soapstone counters, two dishwashers, and a beverage fridge.  

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Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn - Photo 18 of 39 -

A ground-floor bedroom suite is tucked beside the mudroom and attached silo. 

Photo by BTW images
Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn - Photo 19 of 39 -
A separate wing serves as a private home office or flex space, with 16-and-a-half-foot vaulted ceilings.&nbsp; &nbsp;

A separate wing serves as a private home office or flex space, with 16-and-a-half-foot vaulted ceilings.   

Openings make the upper floors feel like part of the ground-floor living area.&nbsp;

Openings make the upper floors feel like part of the ground-floor living area. 

A pair of staircases connects the ground floor with the upper-level mezzanine, which has two lofts set beneath 20-foot vaulted ceilings.&nbsp;

A pair of staircases connects the ground floor with the upper-level mezzanine, which has two lofts set beneath 20-foot vaulted ceilings. 

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The 3,225-square-foot upper level contains the remaining four of the home’s five bedrooms.&nbsp;

The 3,225-square-foot upper level contains the remaining four of the home’s five bedrooms. 

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The barn’s original arched wood roof structure was left exposed, creating dramatic ceiling heights and adding texture throughout the interior.&nbsp;

The barn’s original arched wood roof structure was left exposed, creating dramatic ceiling heights and adding texture throughout the interior. 

The primary bedroom suite has a 15-foot-long walk-in closet and a 20-foot vaulted ceiling open to the loft above.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The primary bedroom suite has a 15-foot-long walk-in closet and a 20-foot vaulted ceiling open to the loft above.  

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Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn - Photo 29 of 39 -

The 1,127-square-foot loft is the home’s third and final level and is currently divided between an exercise room and a TV room.  

Photo by BTW images
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The one-bedroom carriage house has its own kitchen, bath, and laundry, allowing it to function separately from the main house.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The one-bedroom carriage house has its own kitchen, bath, and laundry, allowing it to function separately from the main house.  

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Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn - Photo 33 of 39 -
Holy Cow! This $3M Virginia Home Used to Be a Dairy Barn - Photo 34 of 39 -
A patio with outdoor seating sits just off the kitchen, while the three-acre grounds leave room for a future pool.&nbsp;

A patio with outdoor seating sits just off the kitchen, while the three-acre grounds leave room for a future pool. 

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Curving metal roofs and dormers echo the form of the original agricultural buildings.&nbsp;

Curving metal roofs and dormers echo the form of the original agricultural buildings. 

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The home is set within the Stoneleigh community, and the realtor notes that future owners can join Stoneleigh Golf &amp; Country Club for access to golf, dining, and other amenities.

The home is set within the Stoneleigh community, and the realtor notes that future owners can join Stoneleigh Golf & Country Club for access to golf, dining, and other amenities.

18360 Turnberry Drive in Round Hill, Virginia, is currently listed for $2,999,990 by Nancy Bossard with Long & Foster Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.  

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