After a Divine Intervention, a Home in a Cornish Church Seeks £775K

From the Agent: "A striking Grade II-listed converted church is now home to a voluminous, light-filled gallery space above a three-bedroom apartment. Unfolding over 3,300 square feet, the gallery has been an exhibiting and events space, North Coast Asylum, for the last four years. Many of the building’s exceptional original features were restored by the current owners during its three-year-long renovation, including its ornate stained-glass windows, original floorboards, and the beautiful Cornish granite used to construct the church. The commercial space, which occupies over 1,700 square feet across the ground floor and mezzanine, is designated A1. There’s currently a smaller shop and office at the front of the plan, partitioned from the exhibition space. The residential space occupies the lower ground floor, measuring circa 1,500 square feet. The apartment also has its own private courtyard space, but for sandier endeavors, Newquay’s Towan beach is just minutes away."