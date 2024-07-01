Marchesa Founder Keren Craig Lists Her Perfectly Tailored Barn Home for $2.9M
Location: 229 Lower Bone Hollow Road, Accord, New York
Price: $2,875,000
Year Built: 1920
Footprint: 4,635 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 6.5 acres
From the Agent: "This upstate compound sits on 6.5 private acres of sun-drenched fields and forest. Downstairs, the living space is cozy and comfortable. There is a Plain English–designed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a generously sized dining room and a sitting room anchored by a woodburning fireplace. A large mudroom with a built-in wraparound bench and storage sits off to the side. The back wing of the house is comprised of four guest rooms, one en suite with a soaking tub, and French doors leading outside to a private patio. There is an additional full bath painted a cheerful yellow with an antique claw-foot soaking tub and vintage-inspired taps. The primary suite is large and vaulted, with a walk-in closet and a full bath with dark green zellige tile. A private patio with an outdoor shower sits just off the bedroom."
229 Lower Bone Hollow Road in Accord, New York, is currently listed for $2,875,000 by Annabel Taylor of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.
