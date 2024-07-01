Marchesa Founder Keren Craig Lists Her Perfectly Tailored Barn Home for $2.9M

Footprint: 4,635 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 6.5 acres

From the Agent: "This upstate compound sits on 6.5 private acres of sun-drenched fields and forest. Downstairs, the living space is cozy and comfortable. There is a Plain English–designed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a generously sized dining room and a sitting room anchored by a woodburning fireplace. A large mudroom with a built-in wraparound bench and storage sits off to the side. The back wing of the house is comprised of four guest rooms, one en suite with a soaking tub, and French doors leading outside to a private patio. There is an additional full bath painted a cheerful yellow with an antique claw-foot soaking tub and vintage-inspired taps. The primary suite is large and vaulted, with a walk-in closet and a full bath with dark green zellige tile. A private patio with an outdoor shower sits just off the bedroom."