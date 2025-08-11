This $3M Home Is Perched on Stilts Overlooking the Long Island Sound
Location: 47 Neptune Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut
Price: $2,950,000
Year Built: 2018
Designer: Benjamin Brennan
Footprint: 3,170 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.31 Acres
From the Agent: "This contemporary home takes full advantage of the sweeping Norwalk Harbor waterscape. It was constructed in 2018 with the finest materials, taking advantage of ever-changing vistas from every room. Perfect for family gatherings or entertaining, there is a deck spanning the entire waterfront side of the house. An open floor plan on the main level flows between the living room, dining room, and kitchen. In addition, there is a family room, a spacious pantry, and a half bath. On the upper level is the primary bedroom suite, two additional bedrooms with en suite baths, and an office area that could easily be a nursery, bedroom, or gym. Four dedicated storage rooms off the garage provide space for outdoor equipment, trash/recycling, and more. The property is peaceful and private with a lovely walkway amongst native grasses and perennials leading to a lush lawn on the waterfront side."
47 Neptune Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut, is currently listed for $2,950,000 by Jane Ready and Susan Dunlap of Berkshire Hathaway.
