This $3M Home Is Perched on Stilts Overlooking the Long Island Sound

The wood-clad Connecticut residence has a thriving garden, rooftop solar panels, and 100 feet of waterfront land.
Text by
Location: 47 Neptune Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut

Price: $2,950,000

Year Built: 2018

Designer: Benjamin Brennan

Footprint: 3,170 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.31 Acres

From the Agent: "This contemporary home takes full advantage of the sweeping Norwalk Harbor waterscape. It was constructed in 2018 with the finest materials, taking advantage of ever-changing vistas from every room. Perfect for family gatherings or entertaining, there is a deck spanning the entire waterfront side of the house. An open floor plan on the main level flows between the living room, dining room, and kitchen. In addition, there is a family room, a spacious pantry, and a half bath. On the upper level is the primary bedroom suite, two additional bedrooms with en suite baths, and an office area that could easily be a nursery, bedroom, or gym. Four dedicated storage rooms off the garage provide space for outdoor equipment, trash/recycling, and more. The property is peaceful and private with a lovely walkway amongst native grasses and perennials leading to a lush lawn on the waterfront side."

The home sits along the Long Island Sound with 100 feet of waterfront access.

Birch trees are peppered throughout the garden.

An elevator provides access from the open garage to both upper levels.

The roof is topped with solar panels that help to power the home.

47 Neptune Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut, is currently listed for $2,950,000 by Jane Ready and Susan Dunlap of Berkshire Hathaway.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

