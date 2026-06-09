Camp Is in Session at This $1.9M Michigan Getaway

From the Agent: "Designed by UrbanLab Architects, the four-bedroom, four-bath home is centered around a private courtyard oasis featuring a gunite pool, eight-person hot tub, firepit, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Large windows and oversize sliding doors flood the home with natural light while framing views from nearly every room. The living area is anchored by a kitchen with custom terrazzo counters, premium appliances, and a large island with bar seating. A dining area with seating for 10 and a comfortable lounge open directly to the courtyard. Built-ins, radiant heated concrete floors, custom lighting, and a sleek gas fireplace complete the space. The thoughtfully designed multiwing layout offers exceptional privacy, with four en suite bedrooms positioned to overlook the courtyard. A custom-built triple bunk room adds a fun and functional touch. A den with expansive windows offers a perfect space for work, relaxation, or games. Additional amenities include a three-sided screened porch with second fireplace, outdoor shower, barbecue grill, Tesla charger, spacious lawn, and mature landscaping. Technical amenities include zoned radiant heating throughout, additional three-zone cooling, and on-demand water heating."