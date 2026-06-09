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Camp Is in Session at This $1.9M Michigan GetawayView 15 Photos

Camp Is in Session at This $1.9M Michigan Getaway

With a triple bunk bed, a pool, and patio seating for 10, this home near Lake Michigan is basically built for long summer days.
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Location: 13892 Rea Avenue, Harbert, Michigan

Price: $1,895,000

Year Built: 2022

Architect: UrbanLab Architects

Footprint: 3,000 Square Feet (4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms)

Lot Size: 0.49 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by UrbanLab Architects, the four-bedroom, four-bath home is centered around a private courtyard oasis featuring a gunite pool, eight-person hot tub, firepit, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Large windows and oversize sliding doors flood the home with natural light while framing views from nearly every room. The living area is anchored by a kitchen with custom terrazzo counters, premium appliances, and a large island with bar seating. A dining area with seating for 10 and a comfortable lounge open directly to the courtyard. Built-ins, radiant heated concrete floors, custom lighting, and a sleek gas fireplace complete the space. The thoughtfully designed multiwing layout offers exceptional privacy, with four en suite bedrooms positioned to overlook the courtyard. A custom-built triple bunk room adds a fun and functional touch. A den with expansive windows offers a perfect space for work, relaxation, or games. Additional amenities include a three-sided screened porch with second fireplace, outdoor shower, barbecue grill, Tesla charger, spacious lawn, and mature landscaping. Technical amenities include zoned radiant heating throughout, additional three-zone cooling, and on-demand water heating."

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The home is a 10-minute walk from the beach, and it comes with a gunite pool in the backyard.&nbsp;

The home is a 10-minute walk from the beach, and it comes with a gunite pool in the backyard. 

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Green accents brighten up the home’s interior.&nbsp;

Green accents brighten up the home’s interior. 

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A custom bed accommodates not two but three bunks.&nbsp;

A custom bed accommodates not two but three bunks. 

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Three bathrooms have walk-in showers, while the fourth features a soaking tub.

Three bathrooms have walk-in showers, while the fourth features a soaking tub.

The screened-oin porch can comfortably seat 10 guests.&nbsp;

The screened-oin porch can comfortably seat 10 guests. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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