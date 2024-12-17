SubscribeSign In
In Houston, a Home on Stilts Overlooking “Mount Rush Hour” Seeks $1.6MView 8 Photos

In Houston, a Home on Stilts Overlooking “Mount Rush Hour” Seeks $1.6M

The house wraps around a 200-year-old pecan tree, and it has some unusual neighbors: gigantic busts of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and other statesmen.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Location: 1002 Edwards Street, Washington Avenue, Houston, Texas

Price: $1,595,000

Designer: Scott Strasser

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 2,276 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.10 acres

From the Agent: "This architecturally distinguished home wrapping a 200-year-old pecan tree is nestled in the First Ward Arts District next to American Statesmanship Park. Designer/builder Scott Strasser’s mastery of refined details and planning is evident throughout this treehouse-style retreat. The home is wrapped in a steel rain screen that creates a highly energy efficient, weather-resistant envelope. The interiors feature custom millwork crafted of exotic veneers, imported porcelain flooring, and book-matched Carrara marble countertops. The public wing housing the kitchen and living/dining room is flooded with natural light, with a view of David Adickes’s oversized presidents’ heads and "Be Somebody" bridge, while the bedroom wing overlooks a forest-like setting with spectacular views of downtown."

The treehouse-like 2,276-square-foot home is perched on tall metal stilts.

The treehouse-like 2,276-square-foot home is perched on tall metal stilts.

In Houston, a Home on Stilts Overlooking “Mount Rush Hour” Seeks $1.6M - Photo 2 of 8 -
Picture windows and skylights dot the living areas, bringing ample sunshine inside.

Picture windows and skylights dot the living areas, bringing ample sunshine inside.

The Galley-style kitchen has custom wood cabinetry.

The Galley-style kitchen has custom wood cabinetry.

Corner glazing frames views of the city skyline in the primary bedroom.

Corner glazing frames views of the city skyline in the primary bedroom.

In Houston, a Home on Stilts Overlooking “Mount Rush Hour” Seeks $1.6M - Photo 6 of 8 -
American Statesmanship Park, also known as "Mount Rush Hour," is located just steps away. &nbsp;

American Statesmanship Park, also known as "Mount Rush Hour," is located just steps away.  

In Houston, a Home on Stilts Overlooking “Mount Rush Hour” Seeks $1.6M - Photo 8 of 8 -

1002 Edwards Street in Houston, Texas, is currently listed for $1,595,000 by Christina Rodriguezand Laura Muddof Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.