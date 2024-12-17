In Houston, a Home on Stilts Overlooking “Mount Rush Hour” Seeks $1.6M

From the Agent: "This architecturally distinguished home wrapping a 200-year-old pecan tree is nestled in the First Ward Arts District next to American Statesmanship Park. Designer/builder Scott Strasser’s mastery of refined details and planning is evident throughout this treehouse-style retreat. The home is wrapped in a steel rain screen that creates a highly energy efficient, weather-resistant envelope. The interiors feature custom millwork crafted of exotic veneers, imported porcelain flooring, and book-matched Carrara marble countertops. The public wing housing the kitchen and living/dining room is flooded with natural light, with a view of David Adickes’s oversized presidents’ heads and "Be Somebody" bridge, while the bedroom wing overlooks a forest-like setting with spectacular views of downtown."