This $1.1M Home in Upstate New York Is Ready for Your Next Fall Getaway

Set next to an Audubon sanctuary, the remodeled ’80s residence has original wood beams, an open-plan living area, and forest views in every direction.
Text by
Location: 196 Ohland Road, Stanfordville, New York

Price: $1,100,000

Year Built: 1983

Footprint: 2,068 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 4.0 acres

From the Agent: "This expertly renovated, contemporary home sits on four acres abutting hundreds of acres of forever wild Audubon Sanctuary land; there’s not a soul in sight or earshot. The front door is steel framed, and the interior is painted the perfect shade of white with oak and concrete accents. The first floor is open and expansive, with large picture windows framing views of the peaceful property. The streamlined kitchen is anchored by a large center island, and you’ll find white oak cabinets, an induction cooktop, and bluestone countertops. The living room and dining area sit side by side. With vaulted ceilings, the space is flexible and can accommodate an array of layouts and furniture. Upstairs, you’ll find a large primary suite with a walk-in closet and a beautifully appointed bathroom with a tub perfectly situated in front of a large picture window, looking out onto the forest."

A long, winding driveway leads to the two-story residence, which is nestled amidst soaring trees in a sunlit meadow.

Original exposed beams and polished concrete floors span the main living areas.

The large primary bedroom awaits on the top floor, complete with an en suite bath.

A covered wooden balcony off the primary bedroom overlooks the surrounding forest.&nbsp;

Adirondack chairs set around a firepit on the lush lawn offer an idyllic setting for stargazing.

Dwell Staff
