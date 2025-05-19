Asking $2M, This Metal-Clad Austin Home Is Boxy in the Best Way
Location: 2218 Haskell Street, Austin, Texas
Price: $1,995,000
Year Built: 2025
Architect: Minguell McQuary
Footprint: 2,752 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.13 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed with striking geometric forms and elegant curves, this home is one-of-a-kind. Spanning 2,752 square feet, the custom residence—complete with three to four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, three living areas, a dedicated office space, and a rooftop terrace—offers a flexible and thoughtfully designed floor plan ideal for both entertaining and everyday living. Multiple heritage pecan trees provide a tall, shaded canopy. Set on a quiet, no-pass-through street in the sought-after Holly District, the property is bordered by two city-owned pocket parks and is just steps away from the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail. Walk to some of Austin’s best restaurants and bars and enjoy the perfect balance of city convenience and peaceful living."
The exterior is clad in corrugated in siding and Douglas fir.Frank Garnica
2218 Haskell Street in Austin, Texas is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Edward Hughey of Moreland Properties.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.