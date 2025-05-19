SubscribeSign In
Asking $2M, This Metal-Clad Austin Home Is Boxy in the Best Way

Designed by Minguell McQuary, the dramatic residence is composed of a series of blocky volumes stacked high on stilts.
Location: 2218 Haskell Street, Austin, Texas

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 2025

Architect: Minguell McQuary

Footprint: 2,752 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed with striking geometric forms and elegant curves, this home is one-of-a-kind. Spanning 2,752 square feet, the custom residence—complete with three to four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, three living areas, a dedicated office space, and a rooftop terrace—offers a flexible and thoughtfully designed floor plan ideal for both entertaining and everyday living. Multiple heritage pecan trees provide a tall, shaded canopy. Set on a quiet, no-pass-through street in the sought-after Holly District, the property is bordered by two city-owned pocket parks and is just steps away from the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail. Walk to some of Austin’s best restaurants and bars and enjoy the perfect balance of city convenience and peaceful living."

Douglas fir ceilings contrast with the polished concrete floors.

The second-floor balcony offers views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline.

Tall heritage pecan trees shade the property.

The exterior is clad in corrugated in siding and Douglas fir.

Frank Garnica

2218 Haskell Street in Austin, Texas is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Edward Hughey of Moreland Properties. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

