Asking $2M, This Metal-Clad Austin Home Is Boxy in the Best Way

From the Agent: "Designed with striking geometric forms and elegant curves, this home is one-of-a-kind. Spanning 2,752 square feet, the custom residence—complete with three to four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, three living areas, a dedicated office space, and a rooftop terrace—offers a flexible and thoughtfully designed floor plan ideal for both entertaining and everyday living. Multiple heritage pecan trees provide a tall, shaded canopy. Set on a quiet, no-pass-through street in the sought-after Holly District, the property is bordered by two city-owned pocket parks and is just steps away from the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail. Walk to some of Austin’s best restaurants and bars and enjoy the perfect balance of city convenience and peaceful living."