For $4.5M, You Can Score an Award-Winning Villa in Luxembourg
Location: 63C, Rue Schmitz, Kopstal, Luxembourg
Price: €3,850,000 (approximately $4,513,482)
Year Built: 2020
Architect: James Cumming, Arttek Sàrl
Footprint: 2,551 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.52 Acres
From the Agent: "An award-winning, architect-designed villa in perfect harmony with nature. Nestled in a lush, green setting, bordered by a dense forest and a gentle stream, this stunning contemporary villa blends into its natural surroundings. Winner of the prestigious Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020, it embodies a rare symbiosis of design, comfort, and environment. Located in a very discreet area within the commune of Kopstal, the property lies below a quiet dead-end street, ensuring complete privacy and tranquility. The architecture fully embraces its environment: natural wood cladding, warm interiors, high-quality materials, and premium features. Here, each season unfolds before your eyes, in an environment of natural light, complete calm, and forest as far as the eye can see."
63C, Rue Schmitz in Kopstal, Luxembourg, is currently listed for €3,850,000 (approximately $4,513,482) by Aude Marchal of Luxembourg Sotheby’s International Realty.
