For $4.5M, You Can Score an Award-Winning Villa in Luxembourg

From the Agent: "An award-winning, architect-designed villa in perfect harmony with nature. Nestled in a lush, green setting, bordered by a dense forest and a gentle stream, this stunning contemporary villa blends into its natural surroundings. Winner of the prestigious Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020, it embodies a rare symbiosis of design, comfort, and environment. Located in a very discreet area within the commune of Kopstal, the property lies below a quiet dead-end street, ensuring complete privacy and tranquility. The architecture fully embraces its environment: natural wood cladding, warm interiors, high-quality materials, and premium features. Here, each season unfolds before your eyes, in an environment of natural light, complete calm, and forest as far as the eye can see."