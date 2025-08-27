SubscribeSign In
For $4.5M, You Can Score an Award-Winning Villa in Luxembourg

Set near a stream on a grassy hillside, the glass and timber home received the Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020.
Text by
Location: 63C, Rue Schmitz, Kopstal, Luxembourg

Price: €3,850,000 (approximately $4,513,482)

Year Built: 2020

Architect: James Cumming, Arttek Sàrl

Footprint: 2,551 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.52 Acres

From the Agent: "An award-winning, architect-designed villa in perfect harmony with nature. Nestled in a lush, green setting, bordered by a dense forest and a gentle stream, this stunning contemporary villa blends into its natural surroundings. Winner of the prestigious Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020, it embodies a rare symbiosis of design, comfort, and environment. Located in a very discreet area within the commune of Kopstal, the property lies below a quiet dead-end street, ensuring complete privacy and tranquility. The architecture fully embraces its environment: natural wood cladding, warm interiors, high-quality materials, and premium features. Here, each season unfolds before your eyes, in an environment of natural light, complete calm, and forest as far as the eye can see."

Floor-to-ceiling windows run the entire length of the kitchen/living/dining room.

A heated access ramp leads to the home’s entrance.

The home’s entry is located on the top floor, and the bedrooms are set a floor below.

A stream runs through the property, just below the garden.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

