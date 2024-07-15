In the Catskills, a Contemporary Cabin Clad in Black Metal Seeks $895K

Footprint: 983 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 5.07 acres

From the Agent: "Mossy Hill stands on 5 acres of woodland with mountain vistas. This sanctuary boasts not only a charming modern cabin but also a separate studio and an outdoor kitchen, offering a retreat from the bustle of daily life. A soaring roofline with a 25-foot-high wall of windows bathes the interior in natural light, while cedar tongue and groove exterior siding harmonizes with a striking black metal roof. Inside, the warmth of cedar wood and slate flooring creates an inviting ambiance that resonates throughout. Crafted with a profound reverence for the environment and a commitment to minimal ecological footprint, this architectural achievement seamlessly blends luxury with the serenity of its surroundings.