In the Catskills, a Contemporary Cabin Clad in Black Metal Seeks $895K
Location: 489 Mossy Hill Road, Catskill, New York
Price: $895,000
Year Built: 2020
Footprint: 983 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 5.07 acres
From the Agent: "Mossy Hill stands on 5 acres of woodland with mountain vistas. This sanctuary boasts not only a charming modern cabin but also a separate studio and an outdoor kitchen, offering a retreat from the bustle of daily life. A soaring roofline with a 25-foot-high wall of windows bathes the interior in natural light, while cedar tongue and groove exterior siding harmonizes with a striking black metal roof. Inside, the warmth of cedar wood and slate flooring creates an inviting ambiance that resonates throughout. Crafted with a profound reverence for the environment and a commitment to minimal ecological footprint, this architectural achievement seamlessly blends luxury with the serenity of its surroundings.
489 Mossy Hill Road in Catskill, New York, is currently listed for $895,000 by Emily Lason of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.
