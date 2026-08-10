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To Fend Off the Desert Heat, Two Architects Gave Their Arizona Midcentury a Second SkinView 14 Photos
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To Fend Off the Desert Heat, Two Architects Gave Their Arizona Midcentury a Second Skin

Passive design solutions and solar panels boost the performance and sustainability of Studio Ma principals Christiana Moss and Christopher Alt’s forever home in Phoenix.
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Architects Christiana Moss and Christopher Alt have lived in their 1953 ranch-style house in Phoenix since 2004. But when their daughter left the family nest for college two years ago, the Studio Ma principals reevaluated their home’s historic envelope with fresh eyes. "The original home had some good planning moves, but it was built in a time when a lot of housing was being put up very quickly," says Christiana. "Its performance needed to be addressed." Set in the Sonoran Desert, the structure is exposed to arid summers, crisp winters, and massive temperature swings from day to night.

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Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.

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