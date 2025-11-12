Construction Diary: How a DIY Tucson Couple Restored a 1930s Adobe
They stripped away additions to bring back its original character—and added some of their own.
Photographer Logan Havens was between gigs when he began to look for a renovation project where he lives in Tucson, Arizona. Within his price range and a three-mile radius of downtown, where he wanted to be, "there were, like, two options," he says. One in particular had a cracked facade and awkward additions, among other issues—no street appeal here. But a parapet hinted that it might be a historic adobe original to the Barrio Kroeger Lane neighborhood, one of Tucson’s oldest.
