Construction Diary: How Japanese Minka Homes Inspired a Designer’s Coastal Cabin in Maine
“The root inspiration was how enchanted I was seeing folk houses during trips to Japan through the years,” says Scott Stultz. “I thought, ‘This part of Maine is in some ways a lot like Japan: heavily forested and dominated by the sea.’”
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Designer Scott Stultz waited a long time for the opportunity to design and build his own house from scratch—in many ways, it’s the culmination of his 30-plus-year-long career. Trained in environmental design and architecture, he has conceived custom kitchens, furniture, baths, and residential interiors as the founder of Scott A. Stultz & Associates, and as a consulting designer for other brands.
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Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
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