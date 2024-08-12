Construction Diary: How a Bay Area Couple Rebuilt Their California Ranch Home From the Ground Up
They thought the midcentury they purchased just needed a kitchen upgrade, but quickly realized they were better off starting nearly from scratch.
Text by
Photos by
Vittoria Zupicich
In the San Francisco Bay Area, houses for sale are scarce, so buyers have to make quick decisions when an opportunity comes up. The only requirement that Bassam, a tech entrepreneur, and Ming, an accountant, had for their first house was a general location: somewhere in the South Bay, close to mountains and nature.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In