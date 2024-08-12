Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
Construction Diary: How a Bay Area Couple Rebuilt Their California Ranch Home From the Ground UpView 9 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Construction Diary: How a Bay Area Couple Rebuilt Their California Ranch Home From the Ground Up

They thought the midcentury they purchased just needed a kitchen upgrade, but quickly realized they were better off starting nearly from scratch.
Text by
Photos by
Vittoria Zupicich
View 9 Photos

In the San Francisco Bay Area, houses for sale are scarce, so buyers have to make quick decisions when an opportunity comes up. The only requirement that Bassam, a tech entrepreneur, and Ming, an accountant, had for their first house was a general location: somewhere in the South Bay, close to mountains and nature. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Construction DiaryHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive