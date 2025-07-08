Construction Diary: How Two Artists Turned a Cabin Outside Joshua Tree Into a Clear-Minded Retreat

To spin the phrase, one person’s discarded ceramic castings are another’s art supplies—which is true for Aaron Glasson. A recent piece by the New Zealand–born artist, Monument, is a patchwork of brick, tile, and more ephemera he sourced from abandoned buildings in Shigaraki, Japan. "I make a lot of bricolage sculpture, which is the use of found objects," Aaron tells me at his cabin in Landers, near Joshua Tree, California. "I think that ethos kind of came across in the construction of the house, too."