Construction Diary: How Two Artists Turned a Cabin Outside Joshua Tree Into a Clear-Minded Retreat
They invite creatives to stay and work at the 1950s homestead structure, which they restored piece by piece with objects gifted, thrifted, and found.
Text by
Photos by
To spin the phrase, one person’s discarded ceramic castings are another’s art supplies—which is true for Aaron Glasson. A recent piece by the New Zealand–born artist, Monument, is a patchwork of brick, tile, and more ephemera he sourced from abandoned buildings in Shigaraki, Japan. "I make a lot of bricolage sculpture, which is the use of found objects," Aaron tells me at his cabin in Landers, near Joshua Tree, California. "I think that ethos kind of came across in the construction of the house, too."
Duncan Nielsen
News Editor
Duncan Nielsen is Dwell’s design news editor. His coverage includes everything from Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired sneakers to ADU legislation. Share tips or ideas at duncan at dwell dot com.