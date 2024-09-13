Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
Construction Diary: In Los Angeles, a Couple Create a Multigenerational Haven
Construction Diary: In Los Angeles, a Couple Create a Multigenerational Haven

Working with design studio Loaf, the owners of this Silver Lake midcentury embark on a sensitive renovation that honors history.
To create a new home for their family in Los Angeles, journalists Mariana van Zeller and Darren Foster knew they needed a flexible container. Their household includes their young son as well as Mariana’s elder father, and merges Mariana’s Portuguese heritage with the couple's deep history and love of L.A. 

Construction Diary