Construction Diary: In Chile, a Much-Needed Addition Feels a Part of the Landscape
For his sister, architect Ignacio Correa creates an 80-square-meter unit for her teenage children, connected to the house via a bridge that snakes through eucalyptus and pine.
Text by
Photos by
When Carolina Correa, founding partner of a Santiago, Chile-based branding and design studio, purchased a tiny second home on a steep forested hill in the beach resort of Zapallar, she saw it less as a finished product than the nugget of a bigger idea. "What was interesting for me was that I could make that house into a project," she explains. "My family could live in it for a while, and we could see what we needed to do to make it our own."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Mark Johanson
Mark Johanson is an American journalist based in Santiago, Chile.
Published