Construction Diary: In Chile, a Much-Needed Addition Feels a Part of the Landscape

When Carolina Correa, founding partner of a Santiago, Chile-based branding and design studio, purchased a tiny second home on a steep forested hill in the beach resort of Zapallar, she saw it less as a finished product than the nugget of a bigger idea. "What was interesting for me was that I could make that house into a project," she explains. "My family could live in it for a while, and we could see what we needed to do to make it our own."