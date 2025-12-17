Construction Diary: Siblings Team Up to Build a Hudson Valley Dream Home

Although she’s from Westchester, Monica Malarczyk never traveled to Saugerties, just an hour and a half drive north, as she was growing up in New York. When she first visited a friend with a weekend home there, she was smitten. "I fell in love with the peace, the nature, and the tranquility," says Monica, who formerly worked as a private chef and is now pivoting to interior design. She ultimately decided to build a new family home in Saugerties from the ground up with the help of her brother, builder Peter Malarczyk. "It’s a different world from Westchester, so coming up here felt like a retreat, which is what I wanted."