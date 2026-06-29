Construction Diary: The Site Was Small, So They Put the Garden on Top of the House
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
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On a narrow lot in San Isidro, a residential area of Buenos Aires on the banks of the Río de la Plata, architect Ángel Jorge of Ábode Arquitectos and his wife, Rocío Noya, set out to build a family home immersed in greenery despite its compact footprint. With just 1,700 square feet of usable land, their response was to build vertically—three stories, plus a basement—while finding room for nature at every turn: a front yard with a slender pool, a densely planted rear patio, and two tiered green roofs.
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