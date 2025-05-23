Construction Diary: She Envisioned a Dome Home—Then Made It a Reality Outside Joshua Tree

Few in this life earn the right to brag that they’ve turned a pipe dream into waking reality. But among them is one Anastasiya Dudik, who recently built a dome-shaped home near Joshua Tree that she first envisioned years ago. In 2014, new to Los Angeles and working at a tech start-up, Anastasiya visited the desert for the first time and immediately got the bug to build. Almost weekly, she visited the area. "I would camp and drag my friends out in the middle of a heat wave," she says. "I had all these printouts of land for sale with no addresses and I would just go explore."