Construction Diary: In West Texas, an Adobe House Gets a Donald Judd–Inspired Revamp
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Text by
Hallie Ferguson has been traveling to Fort Davis in West Texas since she was a little girl, when her geologist father would lead the family on a seven-hour drive from Austin to experience this picturesque landscape centered around the Davis Mountains. With its higher elevation (just under 5,000 feet), this is one of the coolest summertime spots in the state.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.