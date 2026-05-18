Construction Diary: She Built Her Maine Home From Scratch as a Novice General Contractor
Emily Boschert Cooper assembled a team and dove into building a cozy haven with a high-performance envelope and a studio for her acupuncture practice.
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Maine had long called to acupuncturist Emily Boschert Cooper, even though she had never been there. In March 2023, as a single business owner living in Washington, D.C., she grew tired of waiting for the "right time" and decided to take the plunge.
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Elizabeth Fazzare
Elizabeth Fazzare is a New York-based editor and journalist who covers architecture, design, and culture for publications including Architect, Architectural Digest, and Dwell.
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