SubscribeSign In
Construction Diary: How a Tucson Couple Built a $100K ADU—and How You Can, TooView 18 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Construction Diary: How a Tucson Couple Built a $100K ADU—and How You Can, Too

They stuck with off-the-shelf materials to design a 650-square-foot unit that’s now part of the city’s model plan library.
Text by
Photos by
View 18 Photos

In the summer of 2023, Logan Havens and Gustavo Silva restored a historic adobe in Tucson’s Barrio Kroeger Lane neighborhood. They learned by doing, developing an understanding of the structure and its materials, and how to update the modest home to meet their needs. But before the couple even finished the remodel, they were already plotting their next project. When the City of Tucson introduced a competition for an ADU model plan library, Gustavo, a designer, and Logan, a photographer, developed a design that adapts the adobe vernacular of the Sonoran Desert. Then, at the rear of their plant-filled lot, they built an example where Logan’s niece, an undergraduate at the University of Arizona, is currently living.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

ADUsConstruction DiaryHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive