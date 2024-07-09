SubscribeSign In
Construction Diary: At Sea Ranch, a Couple Build a “Forever Moving” Home Made to Change With ThemView 18 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Construction Diary: At Sea Ranch, a Couple Build a “Forever Moving” Home Made to Change With Them

Four equal-size rooms open one onto the next via large barn doors, encouraging continuous motion throughout its modest footprint.
Text by
Photos by
View 18 Photos

It wasn’t just that they wanted a place to grow old in, here among the pines and firs of the famed Sea Ranch community in Northern California. David Ross and his husband, Mark Dutcher, wanted a place to grow old with them—a house that would bear, with unfussy equanimity, the various marks of its making and remaking and maturation.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Small SpacesConstruction DiaryCalifornian HomesDwell Magazine