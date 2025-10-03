Construction Diary: How a Growing Austin Family Artfully Expanded a Habitat for Humanity Home

SubscribeSign In
A stair unit leading to a new second level has critical storage and a colorway that riffs on beloved furnishings.
In 2016, Drew Liverman and Veronica Giavedoni, both artists and graphic designers, were looking for a home to start a family. They landed on a three-bed, two-bath home in East Austin that was originally built by Habitat for Humanity, but at just 1,097 square feet, a lot of rooms were crammed into a pretty tight space, which only felt tighter when they had their first child soon after moving in.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

