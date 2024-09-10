SubscribeSign In
Construction Diary: An Architect Relies on Memory to Rebuild His Childhood HomeView 16 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Construction Diary: An Architect Relies on Memory to Rebuild His Childhood Home

Years after the house he grew up in burned down, Jes Paone returned to Concrete, Washington, and recreated it using only his recollections.
Text by
Photos by
View 16 Photos

Jes Paone had always planned to return to the quaint, gabled house in Concrete, Washington, where he grew up, but in 2016 it mysteriously burned down while no one was around. The Brooklyn architect decided to rebuild, in part to help his mother deal with the loss but also to create a retreat for his family of three that could eventually become their primary residence. Reference materials were scarce—there was only one photo, plans were nonexistent, and Jes hadn’t visited the site since leaving as a teen—so he relied solely on childhood memories to sketch out designs of the home, with a few updates.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

Construction DiaryPacific Northwest HomesDwell Magazine