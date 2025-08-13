Construction Diary: He Hand-Built a High-Design Surf Shack in Uruguay

After living and working in Australia for six years, Argentinian architect Facundo Ochoa moved to the eastern coast of Uruguay, just outside the popular resort town of Punta del Este. He was drawn to the area’s surfable beaches—especially Playa Montoya—and the proximity to his native Buenos Aires, where he cofounded the studio NODO Arquitectura. He also saw a demand for the kind of holistic work he wanted to pursue: projects where he could participate in both the intellectual aspects of architecture and the physical labor of construction.