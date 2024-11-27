Construction Diary: An Architect’s Home Overflows With Greenery—With No White Walls in Sight

While it’s not technically within the city limits of Buenos Aires, the neighborhood of Vicente López isn’t really considered a suburb. This leafy, mostly middle-class enclave lies just 30 minutes north of the elegant plazas of Recoleta and the buzzy restaurants of Palermo, and locals consider it part of the capital. Lately, more and more urbanites are moving to the area, drawn by its quiet streets lined with two-story homes, some with Art Deco lines and others with Beaux-Arts details.