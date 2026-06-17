Construction Diary: How an Austin Architect Rebuilt Her Brick House for Three Generations of Family

Like many couples with a growing family, Bhavani Singal and her husband found that with the birth of their second child, they suddenly needed more space. "It was right about that time that Covid-19 was becoming a pandemic," says Bhavani, founder of Austin-based architecture firm Workshop No. 5. "Friends of ours, five minutes from our home, were going to put their house on the market, and it was one of those things that just kept hitting me."