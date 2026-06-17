Construction Diary: How an Austin Architect Rebuilt Her Brick House for Three Generations of Family
When a mid-project pivot suddenly added her parents to the household, Bhavani Singal adapted the plan for both aging in place and raising two growing boys.
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Like many couples with a growing family, Bhavani Singal and her husband found that with the birth of their second child, they suddenly needed more space. "It was right about that time that Covid-19 was becoming a pandemic," says Bhavani, founder of Austin-based architecture firm Workshop No. 5. "Friends of ours, five minutes from our home, were going to put their house on the market, and it was one of those things that just kept hitting me."
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Rachel Gallaher
Rachel Gallaher is one of the design industry’s most prolific writers, contributing regularly to dozens of titles, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Azure, Luxe, and...
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