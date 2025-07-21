For $1.7M, You Can Scoop Up a SoCal Eichler in Tip-Top Shape
Location: 1542 Campbell Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
Price: $1,700,000
Year Built: 1964
Architect: Claude Oakland
Developer: Joseph Eichler
Renovation Date: 2018
Footprint: 1,956 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.2 acres
From the Agent: "1542 Campbell Avenue is a Claude Oakland–designed Eichler that balances architectural purity with thoughtful, era-respectful enhancements. For the design-conscious buyer seeking both integrity and comfort, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence delivers on every level. The home retains many of its original hallmarks: post-and-beam construction, radiant-heated aggregate flooring, and walls of glass that frame the surrounding natural landscape. Carefully selected updates elevate the living experience without compromising the architectural soul. The kitchen and bathroom vanities have been artfully reimagined by Able + Baker, featuring soft-close cabinetry and tilework that nods to midcentury style while offering modern durability. Drains, downspouts, and irrigation have all been upgraded, and the garden includes native plantings with an underground sprinkler system by local legend Luis the gardener."
1542 Campbell Avenue in Thousand Oaks, California, is currently listed for $1,700,000 by Nina Kurtz of Compass.
