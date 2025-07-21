SubscribeSign In
For $1.7M, You Can Scoop Up a SoCal Eichler in Tip-Top Shape

The Thousand Oaks midcentury checks all the boxes with clerestory windows, post-and-beam construction, a planted courtyard, and a pool.
Location: 1542 Campbell Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA

Price: $1,700,000

Year Built: 1964

Architect: Claude Oakland

Developer: Joseph Eichler

Renovation Date: 2018

Footprint: 1,956 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.2 acres

From the Agent: "1542 Campbell Avenue is a Claude Oakland–designed Eichler that balances architectural purity with thoughtful, era-respectful enhancements. For the design-conscious buyer seeking both integrity and comfort, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence delivers on every level. The home retains many of its original hallmarks: post-and-beam construction, radiant-heated aggregate flooring, and walls of glass that frame the surrounding natural landscape. Carefully selected updates elevate the living experience without compromising the architectural soul. The kitchen and bathroom vanities have been artfully reimagined by Able + Baker, featuring soft-close cabinetry and tilework that nods to midcentury style while offering modern durability. Drains, downspouts, and irrigation have all been upgraded, and the garden includes native plantings with an underground sprinkler system by local legend Luis the gardener."

The home sits in Conejo Village, Eichler’s sole development in Ventura County.

True to Eichler’s design ethos, the home has a central atrium planted with trees and shrubs.

The backyard is home to fig, olive, persimmon, lemon, and loquat trees.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Topics

Eichler HomesReal Estate

