For $290K, You Can Scoop Up a Glass-Clad Cabin in Chile

From the Agent: "Located on elevated terrain in La Vega de Pupuya, Chile, just 10 minutes from the popular and windy beach town of Matanzas, Casa RWO is perched atop an exposed ridge, conceived as a bridge that extends toward the valley landscape. The repetition of a wooden rib system defines the structure, creating a long exterior walkway that connects the entrance to the common areas. The steel-framed house rests within these wooden ribs, which reinforce the main facade and emphasize its linear form. Inside, the layout features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and an integrated living/dining area. Each room opens to the surrounding landscape, combining functionality with a strong sense of connection to the environment."