For $290K, You Can Scoop Up a Glass-Clad Cabin in Chile

Set a short drive from the beach, the getaway brings in countryside views with a long, linear plan wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Location: Pupuya, Navidad, O’Higgins, Chile

Price: $270,480,000 Chilean pesos (Approximately $289,172 USD)

Year Built: 2024

Architect: Gonzalo Rufin Arquitectos

Footprint: 750 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.24 Acres

From the Agent: "Located on elevated terrain in La Vega de Pupuya, Chile, just 10 minutes from the popular and windy beach town of Matanzas, Casa RWO is perched atop an exposed ridge, conceived as a bridge that extends toward the valley landscape. The repetition of a wooden rib system defines the structure, creating a long exterior walkway that connects the entrance to the common areas. The steel-framed house rests within these wooden ribs, which reinforce the main facade and emphasize its linear form. Inside, the layout features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and an integrated living/dining area. Each room opens to the surrounding landscape, combining functionality with a strong sense of connection to the environment."

The wooden shutters can be adjusted to control how much sunlight enters the home.

Each room has independent access to the exterior walkway.

The front entrance has a dedicated storage space for surfboards and wetsuits.

Matanzas is a famous beach destination in Chile’s central O’Higgins region.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

