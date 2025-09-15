Stacked Geometric Shapes Form a Hillside Concrete Home in Colombia

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Standing at the top of a hill, a concrete plinth and roof overlook the Rock of El Peñol and the surrounding water reservoir. The house can be understood both as a belvedere over the horizon and a shelter excavated inside the mountain. The triangular floor plan is shaped by the angular topography, creating three axes that organize spatial movements. The experience of space within this compact house unfolds in three stages, or three interactions with the landscape: first, a solid plinth almost integrated into the topography, intimately connected to the sloping gardens; second, a transparent upper level, a space projected towards the distant views framing the landscape; last, an open-air, habitable roof with unobstructed views to the Rock of El Peñol.

"Private and quiet areas are sheltered in the lower level, compressed inside an intricate solid mass that opens up to the sloped forest and gardens. The concrete walls provide a sense of comfort and security, much like a cave, while the imprint of the wooden formwork lends the warmth of a forest cabin. In contrast, the social area is a single, expansive room with three visible pillars supporting the weight of the roof, each with a distinct geometry: a triangular fireplace, a rectangular hollow column accommodating the refrigerator and pantry, and a rounded staircase topped with a skylight.

"An organic exterior path leads to a bridge providing access to a circular roof terrace with uninterrupted 360-degree views over the reservoir scenery and The Rock, honoring the monolith itself. The overlapping of different geometries gives rise to a structure that provides a range of spatial experiences and diverse relationships with the surrounding landscape. The result is an abstract composition that aims to pay tribute to the site."