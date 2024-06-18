If You Love Brutalism, This $2.7M L.A. Home Is Packed With Concrete Detail
Location: 4035 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,699,000
Architect: PPAA
Year Built: 2024
Footprint: 2,780 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.11 acres
From the Agent: "With the aim of redefining the relationship between interior and exterior spaces, widely acclaimed, Mexico City–based architectural firm PPAA has envisioned and crafted a new residence that embraces the spirit of its living gardens and the warmth of sunny Los Angeles. By subtracting from the maximum construction volume, the designers formed calming, airy voids to offer visual transparency and patios with vivid greenery. The main entrance has been strategically positioned to the side, opening the living room to the front yard while affording privacy. The home’s cool concrete structure integrates straight lines and curves, with the arch on the main facade reimagining the gabled roof in an inspiring and thought-provoking way. The design incorporates curved elements to create a dynamic sense of movement, while the arched structure spanning the entire length of the house illuminates the interior through a linear light well."
4035 Beethoven Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,699,000 by Sally Forster Jones of Compass.
