If You Love Brutalism, This $2.7M L.A. Home Is Packed With Concrete Detail

Designed by PPAA, the newly built five-bedroom home is equal parts rugged and refined—and it comes with a turnkey ADU.
Text by
Location: 4035 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,699,000

Architect: PPAA

Year Built: 2024

Footprint: 2,780 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.11 acres

From the Agent: "With the aim of redefining the relationship between interior and exterior spaces, widely acclaimed, Mexico City–based architectural firm PPAA has envisioned and crafted a new residence that embraces the spirit of its living gardens and the warmth of sunny Los Angeles. By subtracting from the maximum construction volume, the designers formed calming, airy voids to offer visual transparency and patios with vivid greenery. The main entrance has been strategically positioned to the side, opening the living room to the front yard while affording privacy. The home’s cool concrete structure integrates straight lines and curves, with the arch on the main facade reimagining the gabled roof in an inspiring and thought-provoking way. The design incorporates curved elements to create a dynamic sense of movement, while the arched structure spanning the entire length of the house illuminates the interior through a linear light well."

A curved concrete wall encompasses a garden at the home’s front facade.

Glazing and custom-built woodwork span the lower-level living area, which has polished concrete flooring.

The kitchen has ample counter space and cabinetry, and it opens directly to the backyard.

"The backyard features an outdoor dining area, plenty of patio space, a grassy lawn, and a firepit," notes the agent. "Plans for a pool are also included in the sale."

Dwell Staff
