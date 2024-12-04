Is This $8.8M Apartment the Most Colorful Home in Manhattan?

Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
Spanning the entire 29th level of the Siena building, the four-bedroom flat is dripping in psychedelic hues from floor to ceiling.
Text by
Location: 188 East 76th Street, 29th Floor, New York, New York

Price: $8,750,000

Year Built: 1997

Footprint: 4,076 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Location, layout, and views define this exceptional full-floor condominium, available for the first time in 25 years. With 360-degrees of wide-open views, a private elevator landing, and a rare fully circulating floor plan, the Siena’s 29th floor is like a private castle set above Lenox Hill. The condo was originally purchased directly from the building developer, and the sole owner has customized the entire floor to enhance light and space. With ceiling heights over 9 feet, a vibrant palette of bold hues and warm metallics flows through the home; across Venetian plaster, painted hardwood, brilliant tiles, inlaid swirls of carpet, and colorful sunshades. A one-of-a-kind artwork, the 29th floor is ready to comfortably accommodate any household."


An entry gallery leads to a large entertaining space with windows overlooking Central Park and the city skyline.&nbsp;

The kitchen has floors inlaid with geometric designs, cerulean blue cabinets, and a central island with a breakfast bar.

Vibrant color continues in the primary bedroom’s en suite bath, which has dual sinks, a glass-encased shower, and a tiled bathtub overlooking the skyline.&nbsp;

"The Siena is an impeccably maintained, full-service Upper East Side condominium building, one of only a handful of Lenox Hill residential towers built west of 3rd Avenue," add the agent. "There is also a 24-hour doorman and concierge, fitness center with sauna, and terrace."

188 East 76th Street, 29th Floor, New York, New York, is currently listed for $8,750,000 by Stan Ponte and Colin Montgomery of Sotheby’s International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage.

