Is This $8.8M Apartment the Most Colorful Home in Manhattan?

Footprint: 4,076 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "Location, layout, and views define this exceptional full-floor condominium, available for the first time in 25 years. With 360-degrees of wide-open views, a private elevator landing, and a rare fully circulating floor plan, the Siena’s 29th floor is like a private castle set above Lenox Hill. The condo was originally purchased directly from the building developer, and the sole owner has customized the entire floor to enhance light and space. With ceiling heights over 9 feet, a vibrant palette of bold hues and warm metallics flows through the home; across Venetian plaster, painted hardwood, brilliant tiles, inlaid swirls of carpet, and colorful sunshades. A one-of-a-kind artwork, the 29th floor is ready to comfortably accommodate any household."



