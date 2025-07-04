Tech Bros Plan a Federal Land Grab—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
Billionaires and conservative lawmakers are eyeing Colorado’s federal lands for tech-centered "freedom cities"—but locals aren’t buying the vision of data centers in their forests and deserts. Critics warn that it’s corporate extremism dressed as innovation, with water, wildlife, and local control hanging in the balance. (The Colorado Sun)
Celebrity broker Mauricio Umansky is suing the National Association of Realtors, claiming its control over listing databases amounts to a monopoly meant to quash competition like his own company, Pocket Listing Service. This is what’s at stake. (The New York Times)
Once a fixture of American suburbia, the sight of kids zipping down the street on bikes has nearly vanished; riding rates among 7- to 17-year-olds have been almost cut in half since the 1990s. Here’s what this phenomenon means for children’s health and independence. (The Atlantic)
Parks do more than just look pretty—they double as urban A/C units. A new study shows that green spaces like NYC’s the High Line can cool nearby neighborhoods by up to eight degrees Fahrenheit, offering a powerful antidote to the "heat island" effect. (Fast Company)
The San Francisco Bay Area finally has its first floating sauna—Fjord—inviting bathers to connect over steams and cold plunges in the bay. Here’s how a new generation of facilities like Fjord are reclaiming saunas as social third spaces. (Dwell)
Top photo by Bernie Friel/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Published
TopicsDesign News
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.