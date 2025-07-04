Tech Bros Plan a Federal Land Grab—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Billionaires and conservative lawmakers are eyeing Colorado’s federal lands for tech-centered "freedom cities"—but locals aren’t buying the vision of data centers in their forests and deserts. Critics warn that it’s corporate extremism dressed as innovation, with water, wildlife, and local control hanging in the balance. (The Colorado Sun)

Celebrity broker Mauricio Umansky is suing the National Association of Realtors, claiming its control over listing databases amounts to a monopoly meant to quash competition like his own company, Pocket Listing Service. This is what’s at stake. (The New York Times)