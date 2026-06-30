What Collectibles Crazes Can Tell Us About an Entire Era
Welcome to Origin Story, a series that chronicles the lesser-known histories of designs that have shaped how we live.
The affection for particular objects is often subjective, but sometimes certain items grab hold of the public imagination. In the 17th and early 18th centuries, there was "conchlyomania," a fever for shells, which seized Europe; in the 1990s, there was the Beanie Baby bubble, which made miniature investors of many Americans. While the masses have always created crazes for specific things, these waves come and go and, whether it’s hoarding porcelain or packaged goods, they can reveal a lot about an era and its society.
Fossil mania
In 1853, a group of esteemed Victorian gentlemen celebrated New Year’s Eve by eating a multicourse meal inside a cast of a dinosaur skeleton that was soon to be part of a showcase at London’s Crystal Palace exhibition hall. Dinosaurs were being discovered in England and, for the first time, dated and classified, and this stunt was a chance for British paleontologists to promote their findings—and helped ignite a craze for fossils.
The idea that creatures roamed the earth in prehistoric times inspired a frenzy in the Victorian imagination, at a time when the natural sciences were burgeoning. While paleontologists debated which bones fit together, skilled fossil collectors searched England’s beaches for extinct ammonites and trilobites to sell to wealthy enthusiasts for their expanding cabinets of curiosities. One of these avid fossil hunters was Mary Anning, who combed parts of the Jurassic Coast near her home and sold her first ammonite for half a crown, enough to buy some bread or tea and sugar for the week. She went on to make some major discoveries, some of which she sold to collectors with deep pockets; others she peddled in her shop in town for a pittance.
Fascination with fossils in Britain coincided with other natural-history-collecting frenzies—from "fern fever" to "shell mania"—and a trend toward more lavish decor in the average home, including objects like fine porcelain, itself translucent and delicate as a seashell. The natural world inspired decorative items like ornate fern terraria and elaborate bouquets handcrafted out of shells. What better way to blend art and science?
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.
Stamps, stamps, stamps
In 1840, Britain introduced the first adhesive postage stamp—the Penny Black, featuring a portrait of Queen Victoria—and other countries followed suit, which meant that mail, precharged by weight rather than distance and paid on delivery, was suddenly affordable. This coincided with waves of emigration and immigration all over the world: letters to long-lost relatives became common. Soon enough, millions of small stamps were circulating, and postal services all over the globe were issuing new ones, with increasingly imaginative designs. In the U.S., there were stamps that commemorated a historic Europe–Pan America zeppelin flight and various U.S. national parks. Some were like miniature paintings. (There’s even a Georgia O’Keeffe Red Poppy stamp from 1996.)
In the 20th century, some stamp collectors, or "philatelists," started paying tens of thousands of dollars for rare stamps ($35,000 was the auction record for an American stamp, in 1967). But it was an accessible hobby: They could be purchased for pennies, or anyone could take a letter they’d received, steam its stamp off, and paste that stamp into a booklet. A whole social world was born around philately in the midcentury, when stamp collecting was at its apex: There were clubs and exhibitions and shops where you could buy and sell stamps, themselves visual representations of a new global world order. Stamp collecting was even a favorite pastime of one of the architects of that order: "I owe my life to my hobbies—especially stamp collecting," President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once said.
Toys galore
In the era of booming postwar mass production, cheaper goods, and rising wealth in America, corporate overlords realized if you market something as a "collectible," people would buy not only that thing but maybe many more related items. So the serial collectible toy set was born.
G.I. Joe, considered the first action figure, was launched in 1964. But it wasn’t just one Joe: There were figurines representing four branches of the military, and kids wanted to get one of each. Then the toy maker Hasbro released outfits, accessory sets, and gear, and in the ’80s, the company explicitly created "characters" that young consumers tracked down enthusiastically. This model became one of the most successful ways to sell and market toys, from Barbie to Beanie Babies, and it became emblematic of American consumption, especially in the 1990s. Pokémon’s theme song, "Gotta Catch ’Em All," summed up the mad chase for every single trading card and collectible money could buy.
This ethos endures: Consider the Labubu, summer 2025’s toy du jour, and its blind boxes and limited-edition drops. The life cycle for this sort of collectible is getting shorter, however, due to internet-driven trends and resale markets, fractured attention spans, and the ever-quicker move to the next hot thing.
Now, nostalgia
Exhaustion with hype cycles and cheaply made goods is part of what’s driving today’s craving for a very different kind of collectible item: the detritus of the recent past. Outdated physical media like cassette tapes, CDs, and vinyl are back in fashion—particularly popular with younger generations—at a time when our lives are mediated through screens. It’s a reminder of the way collectors’ crazes can be cyclical: Things that were relegated to the attic or the dustbin, like your childhood Pokémon cards, might one day be the new hot thing again—however briefly.
Top photo illustration by Dwell. Source images: Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Metropolitan Museum of Art/Friends of the American Wing Fund, 1997; Sabena Jane Blackbird via Alamy; J. Paul Getty Museum; Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images; DeAgostini/Getty Images; Jess Merrill via Alamy; Smithsonian National Postal Museum via Wikimedia Commons; Fiona Hanson/PA Images via Alamy; Mike Holmes/Georges De Keerle/EPIX/Liaison Agency via Getty Images
Published
TopicsLifestyle
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.