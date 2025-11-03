Custom Woodwork Fills This $1.8M Midcentury in the Berkeley Hills

Footprint: 2,650 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched in the Berkeley Hills with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, 617 Grizzly Peak Blvd is a striking midcentury-modern home that has been thoughtfully preserved and extensively upgraded for contemporary living. Originally designed for Dr. and Mrs. K. S. Colbie in 1953 by architect Morgan Shaw, the home exemplifies the hallmarks of California modernism with its seamless indoor/outdoor flow, expansive walls of glass, and warm, natural materials. From the moment you enter, you are surrounded by light and stunning panoramic vistas that stretch from Marin to San Francisco and down the Peninsula. With its iconic views, original design elements, and carefully curated modern enhancements, this property offers a rare opportunity to own a home where history, design, and sustainability converge in perfect harmony."