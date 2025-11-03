Custom Woodwork Fills This $1.8M Midcentury in the Berkeley Hills

SubscribeSign In
The 1953 Colbie Residence has vaulted ceilings, updated cabinetry, a courtyard, and a large deck overlooking the San Francisco skyline.
Location: 617 Grizzly Peak Berkeley, California

Price: $1,849,000

Year Built: 1953

Architect: Morgan Shaw

Renovation Date: 2000 and 2016

Renovation Designers and Architects: Bill Glass & Bennett Christopherson, and Mason St Peter & Nobuto Suga of Small Works, respectively

Footprint: 2,650 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched in the Berkeley Hills with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, 617 Grizzly Peak Blvd is a striking midcentury-modern home that has been thoughtfully preserved and extensively upgraded for contemporary living. Originally designed for Dr. and Mrs. K. S. Colbie in 1953 by architect Morgan Shaw, the home exemplifies the hallmarks of California modernism with its seamless indoor/outdoor flow, expansive walls of glass, and warm, natural materials. From the moment you enter, you are surrounded by light and stunning panoramic vistas that stretch from Marin to San Francisco and down the Peninsula. With its iconic views, original design elements, and carefully curated modern enhancements, this property offers a rare opportunity to own a home where history, design, and sustainability converge in perfect harmony."

Floor-to-ceiling windows line the second-story living room, which opens to a deck.

Nobuto Suga of Small Works designed and fabricated the millwork throughout the home.

A vintage Cado wall unit by Poul Cadovius provides extra storage.

The backyard has a mature Japanese Maple, fruit trees, and a well-tended vegetable garden.

Situated on a hill, the deck provides glimpses of the Golden Gate Bridge through the fog.

617 Grizzly Peak in Berkeley, California, listed for $1,849,000 by Megan Mico of Compass. Staging by Jill McCoy at Visual Jill.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

