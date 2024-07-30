SubscribeSign In
Richard Neutra’s Coe House Hits the Market in L.A. for $5.5M

Perched in the Palos Verdes community of Rolling Hills, the 1950 home has wood-wrapped interiors, walls of glass, and unobstructed coastline views.
Text by
Location: 7 Cinchring Road, Rolling Hills, California

Price: $5,495,000

Architect: Richard Neutra

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: two bedrooms, three baths

Lot Size: 1.02 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting the Coe House by Richard Neutra. Sited on over an acre in Rolling Hills, this exemplary embodiment of midcentury-modern architecture overlooks the Palos Verdes Peninsula with unobstructed views of the coastline and Catalina Island. The expansive wall of windows frames picturesque ocean views from nearly every room. Neutra’s artful manipulation of light enhances the ambiance, creating an atmosphere of serenity and sophistication that harmonizes with the coastal setting. Featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this timeless sanctuary offers flawless historical elements, including wood-beamed ceilings, as well as handsomely appointed built-in cabinetry, desks, and seating. The field of lavender and plentiful fruit trees float above the ocean vista, creating an idyllic oasis in one of the most coveted neighborhoods."

The restored home sits on a quiet lot filled with soaring trees and native plants.

Wood-beamed ceilings cap the living room, where large windows bring in a warm glow.

Steps from the kitchen is a cozy, sun-drenched breakfast nook.

The primary bedroom overlooks the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

The property has several private outdoor gathering areas.

