Richard Neutra’s Coe House Hits the Market in L.A. for $5.5M

From the Agent: "Presenting the Coe House by Richard Neutra. Sited on over an acre in Rolling Hills, this exemplary embodiment of midcentury-modern architecture overlooks the Palos Verdes Peninsula with unobstructed views of the coastline and Catalina Island. The expansive wall of windows frames picturesque ocean views from nearly every room. Neutra’s artful manipulation of light enhances the ambiance, creating an atmosphere of serenity and sophistication that harmonizes with the coastal setting. Featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this timeless sanctuary offers flawless historical elements, including wood-beamed ceilings, as well as handsomely appointed built-in cabinetry, desks, and seating. The field of lavender and plentiful fruit trees float above the ocean vista, creating an idyllic oasis in one of the most coveted neighborhoods."