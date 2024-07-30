Richard Neutra’s Coe House Hits the Market in L.A. for $5.5M
Location: 7 Cinchring Road, Rolling Hills, California
Price: $5,495,000
Architect: Richard Neutra
Year Built: 1950
Footprint: two bedrooms, three baths
Lot Size: 1.02 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting the Coe House by Richard Neutra. Sited on over an acre in Rolling Hills, this exemplary embodiment of midcentury-modern architecture overlooks the Palos Verdes Peninsula with unobstructed views of the coastline and Catalina Island. The expansive wall of windows frames picturesque ocean views from nearly every room. Neutra’s artful manipulation of light enhances the ambiance, creating an atmosphere of serenity and sophistication that harmonizes with the coastal setting. Featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, this timeless sanctuary offers flawless historical elements, including wood-beamed ceilings, as well as handsomely appointed built-in cabinetry, desks, and seating. The field of lavender and plentiful fruit trees float above the ocean vista, creating an idyllic oasis in one of the most coveted neighborhoods."
7 Cinchring Road in Rolling Hills, California is currently listed for $5,495,000 by Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty.
